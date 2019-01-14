US Forces Japan Labels N. Korea as 'Declared Nuclear State'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Forces Japan(USFJ) has labeled North Korea as a "declared nuclear state."The moniker was spotted in a video posted on the USFJ's YouTube account in December under the title of "The Mission of US Forces Japan."While being cautious not to acknowledge that the North has atomic weapons by adding the "declared" notation, the USFJ marked the estimated number of the North's arsenal at 15 in a graphic illustration.The USFJ also called China and Russia "declared nuclear states," estimating the sizes of their arsenal at 200 and four-thousand respectively.The U.S. government and military authorities do not officially acknowledge that North Korea possesses nuclear weapons.