S. Korean Fishing Boat Seized in Argentina for Violating EEZ

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean deep-sea fishing vessel that was operating in waters near Argentina has been seized by local authorities on charges of violating the exclusive economic zone(EEZ).Seoul's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Friday that a fishing trawler belonging to Sajo Oyang Corporation was seized by an Argentine patrol squad around 7 a.m. Korea time and is being escorted to a local port.The vessel carrying 44 sailors including ten South Koreans was believed to be catching squid near the Falkland Islands.An Argentine patrol boat is known to have applied the charge of the trawler intruding into the country's exclusive economic zone.A Fisheries Ministry official in Seoul cited a different view from Korea's monitoring center that the boat did not violate the Argentinian EEZ.The official said the facts can be determined after the vessel arrives at a local port for investigation.Meanwhile, Sajo Oyang Corporation will send an official to Argentina on Saturday to contact local authorities.