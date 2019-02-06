Parties Fail to Narrow Differences to Normalize Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and two opposition parties failed to narrow differences on a range of controversial issues during a meeting set up on Monday in a bid to normalize the National Assembly.Talks between the party floor leaders fell through after they failed to see eye to eye on issues including how to handle the three main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers who made disparaging comments about the 1980 Gwangju Democracy Movement.The ruling Democratic Party floor leader Hong Young-pyo said that while the parties plan to continue talks regarding issues of contention, they should agree to hold this month's extraordinary session without any preconditions.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won blamed the DP for not accepting her party's "reasonable" demand to probe former DP lawmaker Sohn Hye-won who has been accused of engaging in real estate speculation.Bareunmirae Party floor leader Kim Kwan-young said he will mediate the tripartite talks that will continue on Monday afternoon, adding that the extraordinary sessions for the month of February should be held promptly in order to handle a number of key bills.