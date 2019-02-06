Seoul to Discuss Countermeasures to US Auto Tariff Probe Report

Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to convene a meeting between government officials and car industry experts to discuss countermeasures to Washington’s next moves on possible auto tariffs.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Assistant Minister Kim Yong-rae will preside over the meeting to be held on Tuesday.The move comes after the U.S. Commerce Department submitted the “Section 232” national security report to President Donald Trump on Sunday.The South Korean ministry expects it will take more than a month before details of the report are disclosed.The ministry created a public-private task force after May of last year when Washington began to look into possible tariffs on auto imports based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act on national security grounds.