International US Transport Plane Arrives in Hanoi before US-N. Korea Summit

A U.S. military transport plane has landed in Hanoi ahead of a second summit between North Korea and the U.S. set to be held in the Vietnamese capital next week.



A Boeing C-17 Globemaster the Third landed at Noi Bai International Airport on Wednesday at around 1:40 p.m. local time, reportedly carrying equipment, devices and vehicles to be used by the United States during the summit.



American personnel were said to have visited the airport earlier in the day to check security conditions. Around ten vehicles used by U.S. officials were also seen entering the VIP guesthouse at the airport, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to land aboard Air Force One.



The second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place for two days from Wednesday of next week.