Trump, Abe Reaffirm Commitment to Achieving Denuclearization of N. Korea

The White House says that U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.Trump and Abe spoke over the phone on Wednesday to discuss the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set for next Wednesday and Thursday in Vietnam.The White House added that Trump and Abe committed to coordinating closely ahead of the summit.Trump also held phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in the previous day to discuss ways their nations could cooperate for the success of the upcoming summit.