Human Bones Believed to be Found Near Site of Stellar Daisy Wreckage

Photo : YONHAP News

Bones believed to have belonged to at least one of the crew members of a South Korean cargo ship that went missing in the South Atlantic two years ago have been found.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Thursday that a deep-sea search team operating at the site where the Stellar Daisy sank discovered remains thought to be human bones on Wednesday.The ministry said the team also found an orange object that appears to have been a work uniform around a fragment of the hull.This latest news comes after the U.S. seabed exploration company that signed a four-point-eight-billion-won contract with the South Korean government to search for the missing vessel found the cargo's wreckage and its black box earlier this week.The Stellar Daisy was carrying 260-thousand tons of iron ore and 24 crew members when it sank some three-thousand-700 kilometers off the coast of Uruguay in March 2017. Only two of the 24 crew members were rescued.