KBS World TV Signs Deal to Expand Reach to India

Photo : KBS News

Ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to South Korea this week, KBS World TV has signed an agreement with India's largest public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, with hopes to expand its reach to India's one-point-three billion viewers.Following New Delhi's approval and signal tests, KBS World is expected to be broadcast in India as early as next month through the country's largest satellite platform, DD Free Dish.The agreement between the two countries' leading public broadcasters to air each other's international broadcasting channels is the first of its kind in South Korea.Demand for K-pop content has drastically increased in India in recent years amid expanded use of smartphones and access to social media.