US, N. Korea Launch Final Pre-Summit Negotiations in Hanoi

The United States and North Korea have entered final working-level negotiations ahead of their second bilateral summit set to open in Vietnam next Wednesday.A North Korean delegation led by special representative for U.S. affairs Kim Hyok-chol visited the venue where U.S. officials were staying in Hanoi around 3:30 on Thursday.It was the first time in two weeks he sat down for talks with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun since the American envoy's three-day visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.They are expected to finalize the summit agenda, including denuclearization steps by the North and corresponding measures by the U.S., and produce a draft of the agreements to be announced by the leaders of the two countries at the end of the two-day summit.Biegun is known to have arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, around 12 hours after Kim landed at the airport.