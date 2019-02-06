Blackpink Sells Out First North American Concerts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean girl group Blackpink’s North American concerts have sold out.The group’s agency, YG Entertainment, announced on Friday that 60-thousand tickets for six concerts that will be held in the U.S. and Canada starting in April have all been sold.Due to high demand, YG is said to be considering holding additional concerts.Last June, the four-member girl group's “Square Up” EP debuted at Number 40 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting album to date by a K-pop girl group. The group’s song “DDU-DU DDU-DU” debuted at number 55 on the Hot 100 chart and made them the first female Korean act to make it into the Hot 100 since the Wonder Girls’ English version of “Nobody” entered the chart in 2009 at 76.Blackpink is set to perform in Los Angeles, Chicago and Hamilton in April and in Newark, Atlanta and Fort Worth in May.It’s the group’s first North American tour and the latest part of their “In Your Area” world tour.