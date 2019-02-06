Firefighting Helicopter Crashes, All 3 Aboard Survive

Photo : YONHAP News

A helicopter mobilized to contain a fire has crashed in South Gyeongsang Province. All three people on board the aircraft have been rescued and sustained no life-threatening injuries.According to fire prevention authorities from the province, the helicopter was extinguishing a blaze near Hapcheon Dam in Hapcheon County at around 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday when it crashed. Authorities are probing the exact cause of the accident.The Dauphin chopper was purchased from Airbus in December 2006. A crash involving the same type of helicopter killed five people in 2014 as they were returning from search operations for the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking.