Gov't Reviewing Joint Bid with N. Korea for 2023 Women's World Cup

South Korea says it is positively reviewing a proposal made by the global football governing body FIFA concerning a possible joint bid with North Korea to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.An official at Seoul's Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry said the Korea Football Association(KFA) has informally contacted the government about the joint proposal.The official mentioned little difficulty in hosting the World Cup in South Korea with its well established soccer infrastructure.The official said the joint hosting of the games can serve to promote women's football on the Korean Peninsula and noted the strength of the North Korean team.The official said FIFA will contact North Korea over the proposal. If the two Koreas come to a consensus, Seoul will begin taking steps for legal support.Meanwhile, the two Koreas have agreed to pursue a joint bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.