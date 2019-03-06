US Removes Word 'Egregious' in Human Rights Report on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States removed the word "egregious" in describing North Korea's human rights violations in its annual report released on Wednesday.Last year, the U.S. State Department's Country Reports on Human Rights Practices said "The people of North Korea faced egregious human rights violations by the government in nearly all reporting categories."This year, it edited the line to "Human rights issues included" and then detailed a familiar list of abuses.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the report's preface that the policy of the U.S. administration is to engage with other governments, regardless of their record, if doing so will further American interests.The Associated Press said Pompeo’s comments appeared to apply to North Korea, whose leader Kim Jong-un is being wooed by President Donald Trump, who is aiming to persuade the regime to give up its nuclear weapons.