US: Biegun to Meet UNSC Members to Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun will meet with UN Security Council members to discuss North Korea on Thursday.The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that during the meeting, Biegun will discuss the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam last month.The department added Biegun will also discuss "efforts to ensure full implementation" of UN Security Council sanctions on the North until the country's final, fully verified denuclearization.Biegun made clear earlier this week that the U.S will not lift sanctions until the North abandons its weapons of mass destruction program.