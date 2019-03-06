Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, Japan Discuss Next Steps after Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan have discussed the issue of denuclearization following the collapse of the second summit between North Korea and the U.S. last month.Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, sat down with Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, in Seoul on Friday.The two sides were known to have shared their assessments of current situations on the Korean Peninsula and discussed possible next steps after the Hanoi summit.They also met last week at a trilateral meeting with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held in Washington.On Thursday, Kanasugi met with Kim Yong-gil, South Korean Foreign Ministry’s director general for Northeast Asian affairs, to discuss pending issues between the two countries.