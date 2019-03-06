Seoul Strongly Condemns New Zealand Terror Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has expressed grave concern over the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand that claimed many lives and strongly denounced the shootings.In a statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday, Seoul extended deep condolences to the victims, their families and the people and government of New Zealand.The statement said that terrorism is an act against humanity that can't be justified under any circumstances. The government said terrorist acts must be eradicated and South Korea will continue to take part in international efforts to root out terrorism.Mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, the largest city on New Zealand's South Island, on Friday are believed to have claimed 49 lives and left some 40 people injured.