Pompeo: N. Korea's Verified Denuclearization Must Come First

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Donald Trump's commitment to a brighter future for the North Korean people is very real, but that it must be followed with the North's verified denuclearization.During a series of interviews with local radio stations in Kansas on Monday, Pompeo also said the U.S. will re-engage in dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.When asked about the reasons for the collapse of last month's U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Pompeo pointed to a range of issues related to "timing and sequencing.”The secretary said getting the sequence right in a way both parties can agree on is crucial to reducing tensions along the inter-Korean border. He added that the issue is of critical importance to the people of Japan, South Korea and the entire world.Pompeo noted the Trump administration had "the toughest economic sanctions in history" on North Korea, "but the most promising diplomatic engagement" with the North as well.