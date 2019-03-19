Gov't Commemorates Soldiers Killed While Defending West Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A government ceremony was held at the Daejeon National Cemetary on Friday in remembrance of soldiers who lost their lives while defending the West Sea. The South Korean government has vowed to repay their sacrifices by bringing lasting peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Fifty-five South Korean soldiers sacrificed their lives during the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong between the two Koreas in 2002, North Korea's torpedo attack on the South Korean warship Cheonan in 2010 and its shelling of Yeonpyeong Island that same year.Since 2016, the government has commemorated the soldiers' service to the nation every year on “West Sea Defense Day” on the fourth Friday of March.Some seven-thousand people including the families of the fallen soldiers, government officials, lawmakers and citizens gathered at the Daejeon National Cemetery on Friday, pledging to return the soldiers’ sacrifice and devotion with peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the West Sea is transforming from a flash point into a source of peace on the peninsula. He added that ensuring peace stays permanent would be a way to honor the fallen soldiers' sacrifices.Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said the government's position that the attacks on the Cheonan and Yeonpyeong Island were initiated by the North and that Pyongyang should take responsibility have not changed.Friday's ceremony consisted of a musical performance to remember the lives lost and a roll call for the 55 soldiers.The Black Eagles, the Air Force's flight aerobatics team, presented a show symbolizing national unity and a hopeful future.President Moon Jae-in, who didn't attend the ceremony for the second consecutive year, posted a message on his social media accounts saying he is proud of the national heroes.Moon said no type of provocation can be tolerated and that the country will strongly punish those who carry out such aggression, although he added that he would prefer to win without fighting if possible.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.