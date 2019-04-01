Embattled Korean Air Chairman Dies in US

Photo : YONHAP News

Hanjin Group and Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho has died in the United States at the age of 70.The company said Cho died of a chronic disease early on Monday Korean time and that details for the funeral will be released later.A company official said Cho passed away at a hospital in Los Angeles due to a lung-related disease. His wife, two daughters and son were reportedly at his side.Cho was on trial on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, and ousted from Korean Air's board last month.The chairman's family members, including his two daughters and wife, have been investigated for alleged smuggling, and abuse and violence against employees.