Criminal Cases Against Late Hanjin Group Chairman to be Dropped

Photo : YONHAP News

An ongoing trial and prosecution probe against late Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho will both be closed as his sudden death rids him of all charges by law.The Seoul Southern District Court, which was scheduled to hold its third preparatory hearing on Monday for Cho's trial on charges of embezzlement and dereliction of duty, said the judge will formally drop the case.The 70-year-old businessman was accused of embezzlement and dereliction of duty amounting to 27 billion won, including pocketing commissions while buying aviation equipment and duty free goods from suppliers.He also faced accusations of selling his children's company shares to affiliates at an inflated price and illegally operating a pharmacy.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office will also suspend its probe into Cho's alleged tax evasion.Cho's wife, Lee Myung-hee, and his eldest daughter Hyun-ah are expected to request the postponement of their trials this month on charges of illegally hiring Filipino house maids and smuggling luxury goods.