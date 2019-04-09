Political Parties Give Mixed Reaction to S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have given mixed responses to the outcome of the South Korea-U.S. summit in Washington on Thursday.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on Friday that Seoul and Washington reaffirmed their shared goal of North Korea's denuclearization based on their firm alliance and understood that top-down diplomacy is viable and essential to the peace process.The DP vowed to foster cooperation in order to help President Moon Jae-in serve as a mediator between Washington and Pyongyang.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), on the other hand, said the summit failed to produce concrete steps in efforts to get the North to give up its nuclear weapons.The three minor opposition parties expressed hope that the summit will reignite dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang while the Bareunmirae Party said it confirmed differences between the allies over how to denuclearize the North and the scope of sanctions relief.