Main Opposition Party to Discuss Members' Disparaging Remarks over Sewol Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will convene a disciplinary committee to look into two of its members who made disparaging remarks about the bereaved families of the Sewol disaster victims.The party’s ethics committee said Tuesday it will hold a meeting on Friday to decide whether to punish Representative Chung Jin-suk and former lawmaker Cha Myung-jin.Under party rules, an internal disciplinary process will begin if it's demanded by at least one third of the ethics committee members or officially proposed by the party’s inspection committee.In a Facebook post on Monday, a day before the fifth anniversary of the sinking, Chung, the party’s former floor leader, accused the families of using their loved ones’ deaths for their own benefit.Cha, who heads the party’s regional office in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, also voiced similar opinions on Facebook.During the upcoming meeting, the LKP committee also plans to resume stalled discussions on disparaging remarks made by two of its lawmakers, Kim Jin-tae and Kim Soon-rye, against the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.