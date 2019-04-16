Samsung Electronics to Invest 133 Tln Won into Non-Memory Business by 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has vowed to invest 133 trillion won by 2030 into its non-memory and foundry business in order to claim the top spot in the global market.In its "Vision 2030" plan to diversify its portfolio, the world's largest memory chip maker said on Wednesday that it will also create 15-thousand jobs in research and development and production to bolster its technological prowess.Non-memory chips, also called system large-scale integration(LSI), comprise a broad range of semiconductor products, including processors, chipsets and image sensors.The South Korean tech giant said it will step up collaboration with small and medium-sized companies to bolster the ecosystem for the semiconductor industry and work with universities and research labs to train professionals.The latest move comes as the government vowed to expand support for the non-memory sector to reduce the nation's heavy reliance on the memory chip business and fend off challenges by rising Chinese manufacturers.