National Assembly Speaker Leaves Hospital After Surgery

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang was released from Seoul National University Hospital after receiving cardiovascular surgery and treatment.The speaker's office said on Thursday he will recuperate a little more and return to his duties starting with a five-day visit to China early next week.Moon was hospitalized last week due to shock caused by hypoglycemia following confrontations with lawmakers of the main opposition party Liberty Korea Party when they visited Moon's office on April 24th to protest an agreement reached by four parties to fast-track a number of key reform bills.The speaker underwent surgery on Tuesday.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Party for Democracy and Peace and Justice Party went to see Moon at the hospital on Thursday morning before he was discharged.Moon is known to have told them that the parties should get together more often and that the designation of bills to be fast-tracked is only the beginning, not the end.He called for dialogue and discussions with the attitude of putting oneself in the other's shoes.After returning from the hospital, the four floor leaders conveyed Moon's message and vowed efforts to quickly normalize parliamentary operations.