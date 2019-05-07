Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 1.20%

South Korean stocks were down on Thursday as Washington levied additional tariffs on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, raising concerns of spillover effects.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 25-point-09 points, or one-point-20 percent, ending the day at two-thousand-67-point-69.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing twelve-point-01 points, or one-point-65 percent, to close at 717-point-59.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-nine-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-191-point-five won.