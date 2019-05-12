Gov't Event to Mark 39th Anniversary of May 18th Democratic Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold a ceremony on Saturday to mark the 39th anniversary of the May 18th Democratization Movement.The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced on Friday that the memorial will be held at the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province at 10:00 a.m. Around five-thousand people are set to attend, including bereaved family members, students and other citizens.The event will focus on sharing with the public the significance of the uprising and its historic facts as well as promoting unity by cherishing the history and values of democracy.In the pro-democracy uprising on May 18th, 1980, hundreds of people were killed and injured during a military crackdown as Gwangju residents and students protested against the Chun Doo-hwan government.May 18th was designated as a memorial day in 1997 to uphold the noble spirit of democracy, human rights and peace.