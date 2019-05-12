Floor Leaders of Three Parties Agree on Need to Normalize Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and two opposition parties agreed on the need to resume stalled parliamentary talks but failed to reach any agreement.The floor leaders of the DP, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party held a meeting on Monday over beers at a bar near the National Assembly to discuss ways to normalize parliament.It marks the first time the floor leaders of the three parties held a meeting since the DP and Bareunmirae Party elected Rep. Lee In-young and Rep. Oh Shin-hwan as their respective floor leaders.After the meeting, the spokespeople of the three parties said that the floor leaders agreed to work to ensure the parliamentary impasse will not be prolonged. The three sides also concurred that dealing with economic issues and the people's livelihoods is the top priority for the assembly.The floor leaders agreed to meet again as early as Tuesday to continue discussions on ways to normalize parliament.