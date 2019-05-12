[Exclusive] DSC Recommended Martial Law Declaration 2 Weeks after Sewol Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

The now-defunct Defense Security Command(DSC) military intelligence unit has been found to have recommended to the Park Geun-hye government to consider declaring martial law just two weeks after the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014.KBS and the office of Rep. Chun Jung-bae of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace secured a report produced by the DSC on May first of 2014.The report titled "management of families of Sewol ferry victims and related measures" said that the government should induce the reorganization of a group representing the victim's families that had been critical of the government.The DSC also called for spreading pro-government sentiment by promoting discussions among the prosecution, police and the National Intelligence Service and using conservative media outlets.As for contingency plans, the report said the government should consider declaring a state of national emergency and martial law at an early stage in case anti-government rallies related to the ferry incident grew rapidly.