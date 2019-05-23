Kevin Na Claims Third US PGA Title

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean-American golfer Na Sang-wook, also known as Kevin Na, has won his third U.S. PGA Tour title and second in ten months.The 35-year-old on Sunday shot four-under 66 in the final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, held at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.After nearly tying the course record with a second-round low of 62, Na finished at 13-under-267, four strokes ahead of second-place finisher Tony Finau.With the win, Na earns some one-point-31 million dollars in prize money, bringing his combined PGA Tour winnings to over 30 million dollars.