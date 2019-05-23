Top Office: No Official Conclusion Yet as to Nature of N. Korean Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office says Seoul and Washington have yet to make any official conclusions on North Korea’s recent missile launches.A presidential official reiterated Seoul’s stance on Monday in response to a question as to whether the missiles violated UN Security Council resolutions as claimed by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton.The South Korean official says there is no way to figure out why Bolton said so, but pointed to Washington’s official responses to his remark relayed by the White House and U.S. President Donald Trump.Accompanying Trump during his ongoing visit to Japan, Bolton told reporters on Saturday that “there is no doubt” that the North’s missile tests earlier this month constitute a violation of UNSC resolutions.Trump tweeted the next day that “small weapons” launched by the North did not disturb him and expressed confidence in his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Later, the White House also stressed the two leaders are on good terms despite the recent launches.Regarding Seoul’s planned food assistance for the North, the South Korean presidential official said the Unification Ministry plans to hear public opinion on the issue before taking action, though it added the plan is well under way.