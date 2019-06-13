Trump Remains Positive About N. Korea; No Rush to Resume Talks

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered a positive outlook for negotiations with North Korea but reaffirmed an earlier stance that he would not rush to resume such talks.Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that the U.S. is going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time, adding he is “in no rush.” He said sanctions against the North are on and that there has been no nuclear testing at all.Trump was also asked about the details of a letter that he claimed to have received from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.Trump said that the letter was “unexpected” and repeated his earlier description of it as “very warm, very nice.” He added that the content of the letter would be disclosed at some point, but did not specify when.He also said that when he took office, the U.S. appeared to be heading towards a war with North Korea, but the two countries have a "very good relationship" now.