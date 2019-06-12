US, Allies Accuse N. Korea of Breaching UN Fuel Cap

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States reportedly accused North Korea of breaching a UN-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by carrying out ship-to-ship transfers this year.According to Reuters on Wednesday, the U.S. and dozens of its allies on Tuesday sent a UN sanctions committee a signed document calling for appropriate measures to be taken in response to the violation.The document, which South Korea allegedly signed as well, reportedly asserted that while North Korea is permitted to import up to 500-thousand barrels of oil, it has exceeded the annual cap through illicit ship-to-ship transfers.The document is said to contain a request that the sanctions committee rule that the annual cap has been exceeded and demand that countries immediately halt fuel deliveries to North Korea.