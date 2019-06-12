Biegun to Visit Seoul Next Week Before Trump's Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled trip to Seoul at the end of the month.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Friday that the envoy is expected to arrive some time next week.Biegun will likely work on coordinating agenda items, including the issue of North Korea's denuclearization.When he heads back to the U.S., his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, will join him in delivering a speech at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank, next Wednesday.It's unusual for the top nuclear negotiators of Seoul and Washington to give a public speech together at a private event.Lee will also hold a one-on-one with Biegun and discuss Korean Peninsula affairs. The two sides, however, are not expected to hold a government-level working group meeting on the North Korea nuclear issue.