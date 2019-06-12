Top Office: Condolences through Kim's Sister Likely Shows Will for Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that North Korea sending flowers to express condolences over the death of former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho can be sufficiently interpreted as the regime's will to resume inter-Korean dialogue.Speaking to reporters Friday, a senior top office official said it's worthy to note that the North sent leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong to the Panmunjeom border village to deliver the flowers.The sister met with South Korea's national security adviser, vice unification minister and other officials at the border village on Wednesday and also handed a condolence message signed by leader Kim.The top office official said the fact that Kim Yo-jong came as the messenger carries symbolic meaning which can be interpreted as Pyongyang's commitment to inter-Korean peace.