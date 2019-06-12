Bareunmirae Decides to Call for June Extra Parliamentary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party has decided to call for the convening of an extraordinary parliamentary session.Bareunmirae Floor Leader Oh Shin-hwan revealed the decision during a press conference on Monday following a meeting of its lawmakers, noting the plan was accepted unanimously.Oh said his party is well aware that even if an extra session is held this month, its activities could be crippled significantly by the lack of participation from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP). Nevertheless, he said holding a session and having bipartisan conflicts was judged more desirable than leaving parliament paralyzed.Bareunmirae spokeswoman Kim Soo-min said all of the party’s 25 lawmakers, including those who did not attend the general meeting, agreed on the move. She said the party will work with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and other opposition party lawmakers to fulfill the quorum for an extra session.An extra session can be convened with requests from at least 75 lawmakers, or a quarter of the 300-strong National Assembly.The minor opposition party’s move follows unsuccessful efforts to draw voluntary agreement between the DP and the LKP to end the prolonged impasse in parliament.