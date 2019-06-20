KCNA: Kim Receives 'Excellent' Letter from Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly received a personal letter from United States President Donald Trump.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that Kim expressed satisfaction that the letter is of “excellent” content, and that he will put serious thought into its content.Kim reportedly appreciated the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of Trump, and said that he would seriously contemplate the “interesting” content.The KCNA did not disclose when and how the letter was delivered to Kim.The report comes after Trump recently said that he received a birthday letter from Kim, calling it a “beautiful” letter.