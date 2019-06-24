Pompeo: 'Real Possibility' US-N. Korea Talks May Resume

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hopes that a letter recently sent by President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will lay the groundwork to resume bilateral discussions.According to Reuters, Pompeo said Sunday that he hopes Trump's letter would provide a good foundation for the U.S. to continue important discussions with North Korea regarding its denuclearization.He said that Washington has been working to lay the foundations for a resumption of working-level talks with North Korea since the Hanoi summit, and he thinks the U.S. is in “a better place” since then.He added the remarks from North Korea on Sunday morning suggest a real possibility that talks may resume, and that the U.S. is ready to do so at a moment’s notice.The North's state media reported on Sunday that Kim received an “excellent” personal letter from Trump and that the North Korean leader would “seriously contemplate the content.”