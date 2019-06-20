Trump Says He'll Meet Kim 'At Some Point'

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "at some point."Trump made the remarks during an interview with the Washington-based political newspaper The Hill when asked about the letter that he recently received from Kim.In the interview released on Tuesday, Trump reiterated previous descriptions of the correspondence, describing it as a “very nice” birthday letter, adding he also sent Kim a thank you letter in response. Trump turned 73 on June 14th.Asked if a summit was mentioned in the latest exchange of letters, Trump said that "maybe there was, but at some point, we'll do that."Trump once again said he has a good relationship with Kim, saying that they are “getting along very well” and that Kim is not doing nuclear testing.Trump will visit Seoul on Saturday and Sunday after attending the 2019 G20 summit in Japan, which had prompted speculation that a Trump-Kim meeting could be arranged at the inter-Korean border.However, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Monday that there are no plans for such a meeting during the American president's trip to South Korea. He is expected to visit the truce village of Panmunjeom in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.