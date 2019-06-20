Parties Remain in Standoff After LKP Rejects Normalization Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties remain in a standoff after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) rejected a deal reached among floor leaders earlier in the week to normalize the National Assembly.On Wednesday, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said the deal fell through because of the LKP's partisan politics, dismissing the main opposition's calls to renegotiate the agreement involving the minor Bareunmirae Party(BP).DP Floor Leader Lee In-young said the LKP's demand for a renegotiation is a "self-contradiction," and stressed the main opposition will push ahead with parliamentary proceedings initially agreed to by the three parties.The LKP, on the other hand, criticized the ruling party for refusing to renegotiate, adding the initial deal is now invalid as it was agreed to in order for it to be presented to party members for approval.LKP Rep. Yeo Sang-kyoo, who chairs the legislation and judiciary committee, said he will send back any bills that are addressed at parliamentary committees amid the absence of the main opposition party.BP Floor leader Oh Shin-hwan, meanwhile, proposed a one-off floor leaders' meeting to address the most pressing issues of forming a committee to handle the government's extra budget and extending the operation period of special reform committees.