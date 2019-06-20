Trump Says He Won't Meet Kim This Weekend; May Speak to Him in 'Different Form'

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will not be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his trip to Asia this week but may speak to him "in a different form."Reuters said Trump made the remarks as he left the White House for Japan, where he will attend the Group of 20 summit before traveling to South Korea on Saturday.Trump said "he'll be meeting with a lot of other people" and that he may speak to Kim "in a different form." He did not elaborate on what form that may be.Trump added that he'll visit South Korea after the G20 and stay there for about a day, and that he "has a lot of meetings planned with a lot of different countries."Trump is scheduled to visit South Korea on Saturday and Sunday.