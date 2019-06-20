White House: Trump Administration Has Had Continued Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Wednesday that the Donald Trump administration has been in ongoing conversations with North Korea.A senior White House official told Seoul-based Yonhap News that U.S. officials, including President Trump, have engaged with North Korean officials, but did not divulge further details.The remark comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in revealed that Washington and Pyongyang are in talks over a third bilateral summit, which would be their first since the Hanoi summit ended in failure this past February.Moon made the comments in a written interview carried by multiple media outlets a day before.A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Yonhap on Wednesday that Trump remains committed to achieving the goals the two sides agreed to at their first summit in Singapore last year, including transformed bilateral relations, constructing lasting peace and complete denuclearization.The spokesperson added that the U.S. remains ready to engage in constructive discussions with North Korea to make progress "simultaneously and in parallel" towards these goals and that Washington continues to invite its counterparts to engage in negotiations.