Biegun Set to Visit S. Korea Ahead of Trump's Trip

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is set to arrive in South Korea on Thursday afternoon ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to Seoul.Biegun is expected to meet his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, on Friday to share their assessments of North Korea's movements and coordinate agenda items for Sunday's summit between Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.The U.S. State Department said earlier that Biegun will be in Seoul from Thursday to Sunday and meet with South Korean officials before accompanying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during Trump's two-day official visit Saturday and Sunday.There is speculation that Biegun could meet with North Korean officials during the trip, but a diplomatic source said that such a meeting seems unlikely.