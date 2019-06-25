Kim Su-ji Becomes First S. Korean Diver To Win Medal at World Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean diver Kim Su-ji won a bronze medal at the FINA World Championships, becoming the first South Korean diver to reach the podium at an international competition.Kim on Saturday captured the bronze in the women's one-meter springboard held at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju.Her score totaled 257-point-20 points in five dives.She will chase her second medal at the FINA World Championships on Tuesday, pairing with male diver Kim Yeong-nam in the three-meter springboard and ten-meter platform combined.