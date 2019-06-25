Kim Su-ji Becomes First S. Korean Diver To Win Medal at World Championships

South Korean diver Kim Su-ji won a bronze medal at the FINA World Championships, becoming the first South Korean diver to reach the podium at an international competition.
Kim on Saturday captured the bronze in the women's one-meter springboard held at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju.
Her score totaled 257-point-20 points in five dives.
She will chase her second medal at the FINA World Championships on Tuesday, pairing with male diver Kim Yeong-nam in the three-meter springboard and ten-meter platform combined.