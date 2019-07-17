Korea Space Forum Kicks Off to Mark 50th Anniversary of First Moon Landing

Photo : YONHAP News

A space industry conference kicked off in Seoul on Thursday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.The Ministry of Science and ICT said that the Korea Space Forum began a three-day run at Conrad Seoul Hotel in Seoul.Science Minister Yoo Young-min said in opening remarks that the government would continue to support and encourage private sector space business development in preparation for a new era of space exploration.Under the theme of "Open Space Era, From Idea to Reality," the Korea Space Forum comprises diverse programs designed to coordinate and understand space policies and industries from around the world.