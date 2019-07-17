S. Korea to Support Nigeria's War against Crime

Photo : KBS

Anchor: South Korea's aid agency plans to support the Nigerian government’s fight against crime by training its police officers. Poor security conditions have hampered the West African nation’s development, despite the country’s abundant natural resources.Celina Yoon has more.Report: The Korea International Cooperation Agency, or KOICA, will train law enforcement officers in Nigeria.KOICA announced on Friday that it signed an agreement with the Nigerian police at Abuja.Over the next three years, 45 Nigerian forensic specialists and managerial-level police officers will be invited to South Korea to learn the core competencies of their Korean counterparts.They will be offered courses on scientific investigation as well as on-site lectures related to forensic equipment, case-studies, profiling and chemistry. There will also be courses for police policymakers.Though Nigeria, the world's seventh most populous nation, has abundant natural resources including crude oil, it has remained a "sleeping giant" facing economic challenges such as poverty and high unemployment.The World Bank cites chronic security problems as an obstacle to development. Kidnapping and robbery have been frequent in Nigeria, with 59 individuals kidnapped in 19 incidents in just a two week period in June.With insecurity hampering exports of oil and agricultural products, Nigeria’s main income sources, the national government has prioritized improving public security.The MOU signing ceremony was held at the Nigerian police headquarters in the capital city of Abuja, with South Korea's ambassador to Nigeria Lee In-tae, KOICA's Country Director for Nigeria Chang Woo-chan, and Nigeria's Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu attending among others.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.