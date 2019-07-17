S. Korea on Alert for Typhoon Danas

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Environment Ministry has implemented an around-the-clock emergency response system as Typhoon Danas is expected to pass through the country’s southern regions over the weekend.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast the fifth typhoon of the year will make landfall in coastal areas in South Jeolla Province on Saturday morning, likely bringing torrential rain to southern provinces.The ministry said it is maintaining emergency response systems at the situation rooms overseeing possible flooding in the country’s four major rivers. A total of 20 multi-purpose dams and 60 crucial river segments nationwide, including those near the inter-Korean border, are also being monitored.