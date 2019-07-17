Prime Minister Returns from 4-Nation Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon returned from a ten-day, four-nation tour on Monday.The prime minister plans to head directly to his Seoul office after touching down at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.Lee will be briefed on the latest developments related to the ongoing trade row between South Korea and Japan and appropriate response measures.The prime minister made official visits to Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar from July 13 to enhance diplomatic and economic ties.During his trip to Qatar, the prime minister elicited support for 32-billion U.S. dollars worth of private infrastructure and energy projects in the Middle Eastern country.The two nations also agreed to hold a high-level strategic conference on October 14 and 15 in Qatar to further discuss the implementation of diverse cooperative projects.