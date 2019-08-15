Seoul Criticizes Tokyo over Controversial Yasukuni Shrine Visit by Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry expressed regret over a group of Japanese lawmakers visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ritual offering to the site.In a press release under the name of the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Seoul said it is deeply concerned by senior Japanese government officials and politicians visiting the Yasukuni Shrine which beautifies Japan’s history of invasion and colonization and honors war criminals.The ministry also stated that the political leaders of Japan should humbly reflect on their country's past and act upon it.Japan's Kyodo News said earlier on Thursday that Abe delivered a ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine through his special aide Tomomi Inada.Meanwhile, about 50 right-wing lawmakers from Japan's ruling and opposition parties paid a visit to the shrine.Past visits by Japanese leaders to the shrine, including one by Abe in 2013, sparked outrage from neighboring countries like South Korea and China because the shrine honors over two million war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals.