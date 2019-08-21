S. Korea's Exports Dip 13.3 Percent in First 20 Days of Aug.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports continued sliding this month amid decreasing outbound shipments of semiconductors.According to the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the country's exports in the first 20 days of August totaled 24-point-nine billion dollars, a 13-point-three percent decline from the same period last year.The latest figure suggests that South Korea's exports may mark a year-on-year drop for nine consecutive months, driven by sluggish semiconductor demand and the U.S.-China trade row.Outbound shipments of semiconductors, the country's key export item, dipped 29-point-nine percent in the first 20 days of August compared with a year ago, while exports of petroleum products fell 20-point-seven percent. Auto parts also saw a one-point-six percent drop in exports.Exports of wireless communication devices, meanwhile, rose 57-point-five percent, and exports of ships surged 179-point-seven percent.By destination, exports to China dropped 20 percent, and outbound shipments to Japan fell 13-point-one percent amid an intensifying trade dispute between it and South Korea.South Korea's total imports stood at 26-point-seven billion dollars in the 20-day period, down two-point-four percent from a year earlier. Imports from Japan dropped eight-point-three percent.