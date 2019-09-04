Presidential Office, Prosecution Clash over Probe of Justice Minister Nominee's Family

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential official on Friday strongly criticized the prosecution over an investigation into irregularities surrounding the family of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk.The official told Seoul-based Yonhap News that prosecutors are “afraid” to see Cho become the head of the Justice Ministry, hinting that this fear is driving their investigation.The official criticized prosecutors' search of 20 to 30 locations they linked to their investigation, saying the moves come close to a "rebellion conspiracy."The official added that the ongoing investigation is not about establishing justice but is instead aimed at blocking Cho's appointment.The remarks came a day after the top office and the prosecution clashed over the investigation.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Thursday made a rare public protest, saying that it urges the presidential office to stop intervening in its investigation after a top office official commented publicly on one of the allegations against Cho’s family.The prosecution said the comment can be seen as an intervention in the investigation and is very inappropriate. The top office immediately rejected the claim, saying that it has never intervened in their investigation.